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Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Giants sign LHP Matt "Tugboat Wilkinson"

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 19, 2026

Multiple media reports said that the San Francisco Giants have called up "left-hander Matt Tugboat" Wilkinson to make his Major League debut.

Wilkinson has had a busy year. He represented his native Canada at the World Baseball Classic, and then rose quickly through the Giants' organization after he was?acquired? in May as part of the trade which sent catcher Patrick Bailey from the Cleveland Guardians to the Giants.

The 10th round?pick of the 2023 MLB Draft pitched for two Double-A teams, and?at Triple A Sacramento?this year. He posted a 6-6 record with a 3.40 ERA in 90 innings.

He struck out four batters in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball at the World Baseball Classic.

Wilkinson had a?1.87 ERA in 43 1/3 innings combined for Richmond (Giants),?and Akron, (Guardians). He had a lower ERA at Triple-A where he pitched 10 times and 43 2/3 inning.

Over the past four seasons, the 6-foot-1 southpaw's professional career has seen him strike out 390 times compared with only 113 walks.

Field Level Media

(source: Reuters)

Tags: North America

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