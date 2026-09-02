Governor's Office: Two Turkish-flagged vessels collided off Istanbul

The Istanbul Governor's Office said that two Turkish-flagged ships collided in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul on?Wednesday. Contact has been lost with the other ship.

The Turkish-flagged Alsu and the Turkish-flagged Tugberk Imamoglu collided at 3 a.m. on Wednesday (0000 GMT), en route from the Silivri district in Istanbul to the Black Sea port of Karadenizeregli.

The statement stated that coast guard helicopters and ships were sent to the scene in search and rescue. There was no damage visible on the Alsu. The statement said that authorities were unable to contact the Tugberk Imamoglu or its 10 crew members.

According to the Istanbul?Chamber?of Maritime Trade, the Tugberk Imamoglu owned by Zeybe Denizcilik operates as a?bulk carrier. The Alsu owned by Ozpulathane Deniz Tasimaciligi operates as a?chemical vessel.

According to a statement from the Governor's Office,?the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

(source: Reuters)