Chicago soybean futures continued to lose money 'on Friday' following the publication of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand report, which raised the agency’s forecasts for soybean production.

Corn briefly rose before reversing its gains. The USDA has lowered its estimate of the corn harvest for the United States after concerns over crop damage were raised by summer heat.

As of 12:30 pm CT (1730 GMT), the most traded soybeans were down 34-1/2 cents per bushel.

Corn fell 6-1/4 cents, to $5.27-3/4 per bushel. CBOT Wheat?dropped to $7.20-1/4 a bushel, after the agency avoided making changes to Black Sea exports.

ANALYST ESTIMATES ARE ABOUT IN LINE WITH THE REPORT

In a report published each month, the agency stated that farmers will harvest 15,8 billion bushels this fall, with a yield average of 178.5 bushels per acre. They also expect to harvest 4,535 billion bushels soybeans with a yield average of 52.8 bushels per acre.

A poll showed that analysts expected corn to produce 15.785 billion bushels with a yield average of 178.2 bushels/acre and soybeans to produce 4.501 billion bushels with a yield average of 52.5 bushels/acre.

In the previous session, soybean futures rose to their highest level in three years backed?by Chinese demands. China's purchase before the upcoming summit between U.S. president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping helped to stabilize prices.

China has bought 1 million metric tonnes of U.S. soya beans this week, traders have told us.

China has committed to buying 25 million tons of U.S. soya beans annually through 2028, according to the White House.

Grain prices have been affected by renewed diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine.

More Russian attacks on Thursday, such as one that targeted the Ukrainian city Dnipro, causing damage to a?vegetable oil factory owned by the U.S. agricultural?group Bunge - kept the attention focused on the ongoing disruption of the massive Black Sea grain market.

(source: Reuters)