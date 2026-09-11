Grain futures: Chicago soybean futures continue to lose money, but corn remains steady following USDA report

Chicago soybean futures continued to fall on Friday after the?publication by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's?supply and demand report?that increased the agency's forecasts for soybean production.

Corn briefly rose before reversing its gains. The USDA has lowered its estimate of the corn harvest for the United States after concerns over crop damage were raised by summertime heat.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded soybeans settled at $12.96-1/4 per bushel after falling 35-3/4 cents or 2.7% from a session high of roughly three years earlier.

Corn closed 3-1/2 cents below at $5.30-1/4 a bushel. The CBOT wheat price settled at $7.25-1/4 a bushel, down 16 cents after the agency avoided making any changes to Black Sea Wheat?exports.

RAPPORT IN LINE with EXPECTATIONS

In a report published monthly, the agency said that farmers will harvest 15,8 billion bushels this autumn with an acreage yield of 178.5 bushels. They also expect to harvest 4,535 billion bushels with acreages yielding 52.8 bushels.

A poll showed that analysts expected corn to produce 15.785 billion bushels with a yield average of 178.2 bushels/acre and soybeans to produce 4.501 billion bushels with a yield average of 52.5 bushels/acre.

The Chinese demand for soybeans helped to boost the price of futures. China's purchase before the upcoming summit between U.S. president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping helped to stabilize prices.

China has bought around 1 million metric tonnes of U.S. soya beans this week, traders have told us.

China's commitment to buy 25 million tons of U.S. soya beans annually through 2028, as stated by the White House, has been reduced to just half.

Grain prices have been affected by renewed diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine.

More Russian attacks on Friday, including an attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, that damaged the?vegetable-oil factory of U.S. Agrifood Group Bunge, brought attention to disruptions in the'massive Black Sea grains trade.

(source: Reuters)