Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged lower Tuesday as traders hoped that a meeting between the US president and China, the largest importing nation of'soybeans in the world, would result in a greater demand.

By 0240 GMT, the most traded soybeans on Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 0.2% to $13.25-3/4 per bushel. CBOT wheat fell 0.3% to $7.24-12 a bushel while corn was flat at $5.42-34 a bushel.

Markets have been waiting for Beijing to remove a 10% duty on US soya beans, encouraging Chinese private buyers to resume purchases. The US President Donald Trump will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday in Washington. They are expected to discuss a range of topics, including 'trade.

Scott Bessent, the US Treasury chief, said that he held successful discussions with Chinese officials over the weekend on trade issues.

The White House announced in May that China has committed to buying at least $17 billion worth of US agricultural products by 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Five sources claim that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict forced Russian companies in Europe to convert fertiliser, coal and other cargo terminals to handle grain exports after Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted Black Sea shipments.

In recent months, both Russia,?the world's largest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine have seen a dramatic?reduction in their grain exports as a result of tit-fortat attacks against vessels and ports on the Black Sea.

In the?previous export season, nearly?90%?of Russia's seaborne grains exports were transported through the Black Sea.

(source: Reuters)