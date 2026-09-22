Grain prices in Chicago are rising on the hope that China will purchase more US supplies

Chicago soybeans grew on Monday, as traders awaited a upcoming'meeting' between U.S. president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping. This meeting could 'generate a greater Chinese demand for -US supplies.

The price of wheat rose after the drone attacks by Ukraine, Russia and other countries reduced their hopes for a reduction in the war that has stopped their Black Sea exports.

Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybeans increased 0.6% at 1132 GMT to $13.11-3/4 per bushel. CBOT Wheat?rose by 1.1% to $7.214 a bushel. Corn rose by 1% to $5.334 a bushel.

Dealers are waiting for the Trump-Xi'meeting on Thursday.

Matt Ammermann is the commodity risk manager for StoneX. He said that soybeans and corn were supported by hopes of increased Chinese purchases of US?supplies if Trump/Xi's talks this week lead to a trade agreement or tariff reductions. The summit meeting is this week's dominant theme.

The hope is that private Chinese buyers will resume their purchases of US soybeans once China lifts its 10% tariff on imports. Corn may also be included in any US/China deal, and more US corn could be sold to Europe if Ukraine continues to cut its exports.

The price of wheat rose due to the disruptions in Russia and Ukraine exports.

Ammermann said that the lack of de-escalation could allow Russian and Ukrainian ships to resume Black Sea exports. "On the contrary there were massive drone strikes over the weekend by Ukraine, specifically on Moscow."

It feels as if neither Russia nor Ukraine are currently seeking diplomacy or de-escalation, which would allow their Black Sea ports for grain exports to reopen in the near future.

The wheat market was boosted?by the importer demand. Pakistan purchased?365,000 tonnes on Saturday, and then issued a tender for 185,000 tons of wheat on Sunday.

(source: Reuters)