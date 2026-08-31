Grain prices in Chicago, corn and soybeans are down on the back of selling pressure following recent highs

Chicago wheat fell on Monday due to selling pressure after reaching a 'three-year-high' in the previous session. Fears that fighting will disrupt grain exports from Russia and Ukraine for a long time weighed on traders.

Corn and soybeans fell after reaching multi-year contract highs earlier in the day, partly supported by higher crude oil.

Chicago Board of Trade's most active wheat dropped 1.3% at 1031 GMT to $7.73-1/4 per bushel.

Corn dropped 0.05% to $5.36-3//4 per bushel, after hitting its highest price since summer 2023. Soybeans dropped 0.2% to $12.84-12 a bushel, after earlier reaching a record high of $12.94-12.

The price of wheat hit a three-year high on Friday, after a report that Russia may increase missile strikes against Ukraine. This reduced the prospects for Russia and Ukraine to resume their shipments following recent attacks which brought loadings into?Black Sea ports in Russia and Ukraine to a virtual halt.

Matt Ammermann is the commodity risk manager for StoneX. He said that wheat, corn, and soybeans have seen some selling pressure after recent highs. "There was no new news that could be considered bullish over the weekend and some are starting to view markets as being overbought."

After Ukrainian drone attacks on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, Russian grain exporters have rerouted shipments towards the Baltic Sea. This includes ports in the Baltic States.

Some importers are turning towards EU countries such as Romania, France, and Poland, while others are observing a shift in demand away from Russia and Ukraine.

Ammermann stated that "wheat, corn, and soybeans are still well supported. Wheat by the interruption of Black Sea ship exports from Russia and Ukraine, as drone attacks continue."

Corn is backed by concern about the U.S. harvest and soybeans are boosted by high oil prices, good U.S. sales to China, as well as good U.S. corn exports.

(source: Reuters)