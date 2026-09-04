Grain prices set to rise for the fourth consecutive week on China's demand and US weather concerns

Chicago soybeans fell on Friday, but were still on track to achieve a 'fourth consecutive week of gains'. This was due to Chinese purchases of U.S. Concerns over the hot and dry weather in U.S. key growing areas have led to a decline in soybeans.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT), the most active soybean contract, edged down 0.06% to $13.15-1/2 per bushel at 0222 GMT. However, it was still near its highest price in almost three years. The contract is up 2.12% this week.

China has continued to buy U.S. soya beans after a May meeting between leaders of the two countries reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to?buy 25 millions metric tons per year until 2028.

Exporters of soybeans from the United States to China have sold 192,000 metric tonnes of soybeans for delivery during the 2026/27 marketing season.

U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer stated on Thursday that the United States and China will announce measures regarding agriculture and non-tariff obstacles during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington 'this month.

Investors are watching for signs that China will?reduce tariffs for U.S. agricultural goods, which would allow for more economically viable purchases than soybeans.

Corn dropped 0.09%, to $5.40-1/4 per bushel. However, it was up 0.7% on the week and is now set for its fourth consecutive weekly increase. Prices were supported due to lower expectations of U.S. crop yields, and persistent risks?to Black Sea trading.

In a recent note, BMI, an arm of Fitch Solutions, said that "we expect (the Black Sea interruptions) to become more prominent as the peak window for Black Sea Corn, starting?in October approaches." This is especially true given Ukraine's approximately 10-11% share in global corn exports.

We believe that a more uncomfortable supply background will amplify the impact of any further disruptions.

Wheat was unchanged at $7.54-1/4 per bushel following the comments of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that a peace deal to 'end the conflict in Ukraine' remained possible. The grain fell 3.8% in a week.

On September 11, the USDA will release updated crop estimates.

Traders reported on Thursday that commodity funds sold CBOT corn and wheat at a net profit.

(source: Reuters)