Grain Prices-Wheat falls on hopes of de-escalation in the Black Sea; Soybean, corn hold firm

?U.S. Wheat futures dropped to their lowest levels in over?two weeks Monday, on hopes that the Black Sea conflict would de-escalate. Meanwhile, soybeans rose on the back of rising 'energy prices' and the threat of harvest delays in the Midwest.

Corn gained after soybeans, and crude oil rose 2%, but wheat fell, limiting gains.

Chicago Board of Trade November wheat, which had fallen to $7.10 per bushel at 11:59 AM CDT (1559 GMT), was down 3-1/2 cents.

CBOT November soyabeans were up by 9-1/2 cents to $13.06 per bushel?and December corn rose by 2-1/4 at $5.32-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat prices fell after U.S. president Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia agreed to not hit each other's targets.

In a client letter, StoneX analyst Mike Castle stated that "Managed Money Length appears to be interpreting the renewed?pressure of the U.S. to potentially lead to a de-escalation in regard to commodity flow through Black Sea. But only time will tell whether this actually translates into an improvement on the?ground."

Weekly U.S. regulatory information showed that managed?commodity fund managers reduced a modest net long position in CBOT Wheat Futures during the week ending September 8.

CBOT soybeans rose after Friday's weak closing, gaining strength as crude oil rose by more than 2% due to escalating Middle East tensions. Soyoil can be used as a feedstock to make biodiesel.

Forecasts also called for heavy rainfall that could delay harvesting in parts of the Midwest, including Iowa, the leading crop producer in the United States and the No. 2 soybean state. The second soybean state is Iowa.

Randy Place, an analyst at the Hightower Report, said that "some very heavy rain is coming for Iowa next week will not be great for?the harvest."

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to release an update on its weekly crop progress estimates.

Traders were also optimistic about the Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans ahead of Chinese President Xi 'Jinping’s upcoming Washington visit.

The beans look the best right now, because the Chinese are coming in 10 days. Place said, "You would think that they would continue to buy up" for the meeting.

The USDA reported that 672 759 tons of U.S. soybeans were inspected and approved for export during the last week. This exceeded a range of expectations of 300 000 to 600 000 tons.

(source: Reuters)