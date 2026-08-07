Grain traders consider Black Sea export threats as they weigh third-week loss in wheat

Chicago wheat futures dipped on Friday, and were 'on track for a third successive weekly decline.' Traders?judged disruptions in grain exports to the Black Sea region as 'unlikely' to lead o supply shortages.

Prices of corn and soybeans were up but on track to make small losses in the coming week, ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly crop demand and supply report due August 12. This could have an impact on the direction of the prices.

As of?0603 GMT the most traded wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.1% at $6.30-3/4 per bushel and 1.3% for the week.

Wheat prices have fallen from their two-year high of $7 per?bushel, but are still higher than 25% after the drought in the U.S. reduced the size of the winter wheat harvest.

In July, prices rose as Ukraine attacked Russian ports and ships for export and Moscow retaliated. Russia is the largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine is one of its major suppliers.

The governor of the Odesa Region in Ukraine said on?Thursday that a Russian attack damaged a ship with wheat under foreign flag, killing a crew member, and caused a fire.

Dennis Voznesenski, Commonwealth Bank analyst, says that both countries have harvested large amounts of wheat.

He said, "The grain's there." The big question is now whether they will be able to get it out. This is the "determining factor" of whether prices will go up or lower.

Voznesenski stated that the market has so far treated the disruption as temporary. Prices are being pressured by new grain arriving on the market from the Northern Hemisphere.

Other crops saw CBOT Corn rise 0.3% to $4.63-1/4 a bushel, and set for a weekly decline of 0.1%, while soybeans rose?0.5%, at $11.83 per bushel, but were 0.4% below last Friday's closing price.

Traders said that China had 'purchased at least 10 additional cargoes of U.S. soya beans, the latest of a flurry purchases in preparation for President Xi Jinping’s anticipated U.S. trip next month.

Expana, a commodity data company, has lowered its forecast for the European Union corn harvest in 2026/27 by 4.6 millions metric tons (to 49.1million tons) after hot and dry conditions. The firm also reduced its outlook for soft wheat.

(source: Reuters)