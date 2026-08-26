GRAINS - Chicago wheat extends rally over Black Sea Conflict Concerns

Wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which trades wheat,?extended Thursday's rally due to the possibility that?Russia would intensify its strikes against Kyiv. This could lead to further disruptions in the region where the majority of the world's grain is produced.

Corn and soybeans are falling.

The CBOT's most traded?wheat?contract gained 1.7% to $761-1/2 per bushel by 0203 GMT. CBOT corn lost 0.3% at $534-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans fell 0.5% to $12.59-1/2 per bushel.

Wheat futures reached their daily limit, and also set new multi-year highs during the last session. This was due to news that Russia is considering increasing ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv.

After concluding that negotiations for a peace agreement have failed, Russia could strike targets in the city centre of Kyiv and critical infrastructure in other parts of Ukraine.

Escalating tensions have created uncertainty about global availability. The attacks in the last?months halted most grain shipments via the ports on the?Black Sea or the Sea of?Azov. These ports used to account 70% of all Russian grains exports.

The recent tit-fortat attacks on Black Sea ports in Russia and Ukraine have virtually halted grain loadings. This has raised doubts about the flow of Russian corn and Ukrainian wheat.

The price of Russian wheat exported fell last week. However, some analysts claim that the drop was largely symbolic because shipments to southern ports were virtually stopped due to the conflict escalating with Ukraine.

The company warned that the repair work at NKHP, which is one of three grain terminals in Russia's Black?Sea main export?port, Novorossiysk could take four months after a Ukrainian attack.

According to shipping data, and traders, two vessels will be calling on France in the next few days to load wheat bound for Egypt. This is another indication of the shift in demand due to the disruptions caused by the war along the Black Sea routes.

In the first half 2026, Egypt, which is the largest wheat importer in the world, imported more than 80% its wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

(source: Reuters)