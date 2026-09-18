GRAINS: Corn, soy prices drop on profit-taking. Eyes on US-China Summit next week

Analysts said that US corn and soybean futures declined on Friday, as traders booked profits from recent multi-year highs. Crude oil prices also sagged, and harvesting in the Midwest continued despite scattered showers.

The focus of attention is on the upcoming?meeting? between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in which Chinese purchases and other US agricultural products will be in focus.

Wheat prices eased due to technical selling and the hope of a de-escalation at the Black Sea Export Zone.

Chicago Board of Trade November soyabeans settled at $13.03-1/2 per bushel, down 16-1/4cents or 1.2%.

CBOT December Corn ended up 3 cents lower, or 0.6% at $5.27-1/4 a bushel, after reaching a "one-week-low" of $5.25-1/4. December wheat ended down 12-3/4 Cents, or 1.8% at $7.14-1/4 per bushel.

Weekly U.S. regulatory information showed that managed commodity funds had a net?long position on all three commodities by September 8. This left the markets vulnerable to bouts of?long liquidation if there were no new supportive news.

CBOT corn futures, soybeans futures and wheat contracts?all reached multi-year highs this month?as conflict in the Black Sea region and the Middle East disrupted commodities flows and traders assessed how the stressful summer weather would affect US crop yields. Prices had already accounted for much of the support.

Jack Scoville is vice president at the Price Futures Group, a Chicago-based futures brokerage. He said, "We've seen a lot of liquidation." "We are coming up to the weekend, and next week the China Summit. Scoville said that there is some sales ahead of the China summit.

Traders are watching the weekend meeting between US Treasury secretary?Scott Bessent, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. This will help set up next week's Trump - Xi summit.

The weather forecasts foreseeing a reduction in rain next week in the US Midwest have tempered concerns about harvest delays.

A report by AFP, citing a Turkish proposal to Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire on strikes against commercial ships in the Black Sea, refocused investors' attention on de-escalation.prospects.

Analysts were unsure about any immediate breakthrough.

BMI stated that "we see little prospects of a near-term normalisation of Black Sea export volume, and any expectation on the market of an imminent resolution is likely to be misguided."

(source: Reuters)