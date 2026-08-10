GRAINS-Chicago grains futures climb as Black Sea export risks persist

Chicago wheat and corn futures jumped on Tuesday after Ukraine cut its grain forecast. They cited 'war-related disruptions in shipments from the Black Sea production region,' while soybeans also soared.

As of 0126 GMT, the most active wheat contract on?the Chicago Board of Trade? (CBOT?) was up 0.4% to $6.42-3/4 per bushel. Soybean rose 0.1% to $11.80-3/4 per bushel and corn climbed 0.2% to $4.62-3/4.

Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday that the country, which is a major wheat and corn producer, had cut its grain export projection?for 2026/27 season July-June by as much as 12% compared to an earlier projection. The reason given was Russian attacks against the southern Odesa Port Hub.

According to the Ukraine Agriculture Ministry, a disruption could lead to a shortfall in grain storage of 11 million tonnes.

In their four-and-a half year conflict, Ukraine and Russia have targeted more ships and ports. Both countries, however, are harvesting large crops that could increase the already abundant global supply.

APK-Inform analysts cut their Ukraine grain forecast for Monday by 8.6%, to 39.4 millions tons.

In a report, the consultancy stated that it had cut its forecasts for exports of wheat, barley, and corn. The volume could be as high as 13.5 million tonnes of wheat, 24 millions tons of corn, and 1.5 million metric tons of barley.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has lowered its weekly soybean condition rating to 62% good-to excellent, down a point compared to a week ago.

According to USDA and the National Drought Mitigation Center, as of Tuesday, 28 percent of U.S. soybeans and 26 percent of corn were affected by drought.

Analysts say that rain and milder temperatures helped both crops last week, after several weeks' excessive heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest.

Farmers, analysts, and grain traders evaluated crop conditions and tracked weather forecasts in advance of the USDA's crop supply and demand report scheduled for Wednesday.

(source: Reuters)