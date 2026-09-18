GRAINS-Chicago soymeal and soybeans are expected to gain a weekly amount on the back of China's demand.

US soybean futures fell on 'Friday, but they were heading for a weekly increase - with Chinese demand focusing attention ahead of the meeting between Xi Jinping (President of China) and Donald Trump next week and a support from'stronger soymeal price.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active soybean contract fell 0.25%, to $13.16-1/4 a bushel at 0106 GMT. However, the contract was up 1.54% on the week.

On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that he would be meeting his Chinese counterpart at the weekend.

Brokers reported that US Midwest soymeal supplies have been tightened as soybean processors have extended their seasonal maintenance shutdowns. This has limited soymeal production and soyoil, they said.

Wheat prices fell 0.34%, to $7.24-1/2 per bushel. They were also down 0.1% on the week as traders assessed the risks of shipping in the Black Sea area.

A report by AFP, citing a 'Turkish proposal to Russia and Ukraine requesting a truce against strikes against 'commercial shipping on the Black Sea, brought attention back to de-escalation possibilities.

The traders, however, were cautious, given that Turkey had already flagged similar proposals. Meanwhile, a deal announced on Monday by U.S. president Trump to stop strikes on energy infrastructure had little impact on the ground.

BMI, an arm of Fitch Solutions said that they expect the ongoing disruptions in Russia and Ukraine will continue to support wheat and corn prices throughout the year.

Rest of the year

BMI stated that "we see a?little chance of a near term normalisation of Black Sea export volume, and any market expectation?of?an imminent settlement?is likely misguided."

The International Grains Council increased its global wheat crop estimate for 2026/27 by 3 million tons, to 820 millions, citing higher crops in Australia and Ukraine. However, trade flows remain slow due to Black Sea export disruptions.

The global corn production forecast was cut by 4 million tons to 1,301 billion.

Corn increased 0.14% to $5.31-1/4 per bushel, and was up by 0.19% on the week.

Rains have caused a slowdown in corn harvesting across the upper Midwest, according to analysts.

(source: Reuters)