GRAINS-Chicago Wheat falls after reaching a 3-1/2-year-high on Black Sea Supply Concerns

Chicago wheat futures dropped on Wednesday, after hitting a three-and-a half year high the previous session. Traders were weighing disruptions in Black Sea grain exports due to 'ongoing conflict. Corn and soybeans also fell.

By 0302 GMT, the most traded?wheat?contract?on Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.8% to $7.68-1/2 per bushel. CBOT corn fell 1.7% to $5.37 per bushel while soybeans dropped 1% to $13.03-3/4.

The price of wheat climbed to its highest level in three-and-a half years on Tuesday, following reports that Moscow had "rejected" a moratorium against attacks on the Black Sea. Overnight, it was reported that port infrastructures in the region were also attacked.

Alexander Grushko, the deputy foreign minister of Russia, told reporters that Russia does not see any reason for the Black Sea grain agreement to be resumed as Russia and Ukraine continue their attacks on each other's grain exportation facilities.

Prices fell after Turkey announced on?Monday it had prepared a plan for the safe passage via the Black Sea of grain. Turkey has expressed its willingness to revive an U.N.-brokered agreement that allowed grain to leave Ukraine during the war.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's port and border crossing with Romania at?Odessa in the southern Black Sea Region.

In a report released on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture maintained its rating of good to excellent for the American corn crop at 57%. This was down from 69% a year earlier.

The Midwest is experiencing hot, dry weather and the crops are drying before harvesting.

After the USDA's Monday lowering of its condition rating on the nation's soy crop, soybean prices were supported by uncertainty about U.S. potential yield.

StoneX, a brokerage and consultancy, said that Brazil's soybean crop in 2026/27 is expected to reach a record of 183.5 million metric tonnes, up from its August estimate of 183.1 millions tons.

(source: Reuters)