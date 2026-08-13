GRAINS-Chicago Wheat flat after Ukraine strike raises Black Sea Export concerns

Chicago wheat futures were largely?flat? on Thursday, after a sharp increase?in the prior session. Ukraine had attacked grain terminals in a?major Russian?port, raising fears?about disruptions to Black?Sea?grain exports.

Corn futures fell after the Rosario grain market raised its forecast of Argentina's harvest. However, prices held on to the gains they made Wednesday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that strong demand will eat up U.S. stocks.

The soybeans are hardly changed.

At 0248 GMT the?most traded wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.2% to $6.51-1/4 per?bushel, after rising by 3.6% the previous session.

Wheat prices are up by nearly 30% this year, following a drought in the U.S. that affected winter wheat, and an attack on exports by Russia and Ukraine, two of the biggest global suppliers.

Two major grain terminals in Ukraine were forced to stop operations Wednesday after a Ukrainian attack on the port city of Novorossiysk, Russia. Overnight, Russia also struck Ukraine's Izmail area, causing fire and damage.

Both nations are scrambling for alternative routes to export their products after weeks of attacks that have caused them to reduce their shipments.

Dennis Voznesenski, Commonwealth Bank analyst, says that the solid harvests in the Northern Hemisphere are reducing prices by bringing a?new crop' onto market.

In a letter to clients, he estimated that the combined harvest from Russia, Ukraine, and Romania would be "the third largest ever recorded".

We expect that global wheat prices will fall notably if 'logistical export restrictions' are resolved.

CBOT Corn fell 0.6%, to $4.77-3/4 per bushel. This is after it surged 4.4% on Wednesday to a 2-week high. Meanwhile, soybeans were flat at $11.81-3/4 per bushel following a 1.2% rise in the previous session.

USDA stated that U.S. corn farmers would harvest the second largest crop ever in this fall as larger plantings more than offset lower yields. The USDA reduced its forecast for U.S. end-of-season stocks from 1.790 to 1.653 million bushels.

(source: Reuters)