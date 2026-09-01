Chicago wheat futures hit a three-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday on reports that Moscow ?had rejected a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea ?and struck port infrastructure in the region overnight.

Futures recovered from the earlier weakness following a Turkish statement that it was in touch with Russia and Ukraine regarding grain shipping via the 'Black Sea.

Corn and soybeans also increased, with corn at its highest level in three years and soybeans trading at more than a two-and-a half-year high.

By 1003 GMT, the most traded wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade rose by 1.3% to $7.84-1/4 per bushel. The price of wheat had reached as high as $7.92-1/4 per bushel earlier in the day, a level not seen since Feb 15, 2023.

CBOT corn rose 0.1% to $5.38-1/2 per bushel. Soybeans advanced by 0.95%, reaching $13.00-1/4 per bushel.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's port and border crossing with Romania at Odessa in the southern Black Sea region.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the strike "deliberately harmed a border crossing point on the border with Romania as well as exports infrastructure."

Donatas Jankauskas, an analyst with CM Navigator, said that the sharp increase was due to overnight attacks on Odesa and Russian Baltic port Ust-Luga.

Escalating tensions have created uncertainty about global availability. In recent months, attacks have stopped almost all grain shipments through Black Sea ports and Sea of Azov. This used to be 70% of all Russian grains exported. Traders are still concerned about the possibility of a prolonged interruption in both Russian and Ukrainian grain shipments from the area.

Prices fell after Turkey announced on Monday that it had developed a plan to ensure the safe passage for grain through the Black Sea. Interfax reported that Russia rejected a moratorium of attacks in the Black Sea because it would not make the prospects for a peaceful solution to the war closer.

The rise in oil prices and the robust demand for soybeans boosted exports.

Oilseed markets often follow crude oil prices, as soybeans are a common feedstock used for biofuel.

The price of oil rose on Tuesday, as renewed fighting between the U.S.A. and Iran in Middle East sparked fears of a disruption of the supply from the region's main crude producing region.

The demand for soybean exports remained strong. The Department of Agriculture reported that exporters sold 159,000 tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that 159,000 tons of U.S. soya beans were exported to unknown destinations.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA reduced its rating of the soybean crop in this country. The USDA rated 58% in good to excellent condition, down from 60% the week before. The USDA reported that 57% of corn was in good to excellent condition. This is unchanged from the previous week.

(source: Reuters)