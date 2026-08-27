GRAINS-Chicago Wheat holds three-year-high on Black Sea Conflict

Chicago wheat futures rose?to a 3-year high on Thursday. This extended the previous session's limit up?rally. Reports that Russia could intensify its strikes against Ukraine fueled concerns of?prolonged interruptions to the massive Black?Sea grains trade.

After reaching multi-year highs Wednesday, corn and soybeans slowed 'on profit-taking' after they followed the rise in wheat.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded wheat contract was $1.31-1/2 higher, or $7.61-1/2 a bushel.

The benchmark rose the daily limit by 45 cents or 6.4% on Wednesday, which extended the rally. Bloomberg News reported that Russia is considering increasing ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine, after concluding that negotiations for a peace agreement have failed.

This came after tit for tat attacks had already virtually halted grain loadings in Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea Ports. Wheat crops are being grown in France and the United States. Industry players say that the plains, which were ravaged by heat and drought in France and the?U.S., provided a market for a rally ahead of the latest developments in Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

Jon Marcus, the principal owner of Lakefront Futures, said, "This was the spark that ignited the fire. But it has been smoldering a long time." According to shipping data, and traders, this is the latest indication that importers are looking for other origins in what is normally a busy period for Russian and Ukrainian products. Two vessels will be calling in France in the next few days to load wheat bound for Egypt.

In the first half 2026, Egypt, which is the largest wheat importer in the world, imported more than 80% its wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

CBOT Corn was down?2 Cents at $5.34-1/2?a bushel, while soybeans rose 1-1/4 cents to $12.67-1/2?a bushel. After a rally on Wednesday, corn and soybean futures experienced a profit-taking round on Thursday.

Corn prices have also been supported by lower expectations for U.S. corn production in the coming harvest.

A run in Chinese demand has supported the price of soybeans, but a drop in crude oil prices has impacted the price of'soyoil, which is used heavily for biodiesel fuel.

Marcus stated that pullbacks would be short lived and that buyers were waiting in the wings. Hether Schlitz reported from Chicago, with additional reporting by Gus Trompiz and Daphne Zhang in Paris; and Lewis Jackson and Matthew Lewis in Beijing.

(source: Reuters)