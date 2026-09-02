GRAINS-Chicago Wheat pares gains after reaching multi-year high due to Black Sea supply concerns

Chicago 'wheat' futures retreated on Wednesday from the contract peaks reached during overnight trading and the multi-year highs achieved in the previous session as traders booked profits and considered the latest developments that affect 'Black Sea grain exports.

Both corn and soybeans have also fallen from their recent highs.

By 10 am CT (1500 GMT), the most traded wheat contract at the Chicago Board of Trade had risen 4-1/2 cents to $7.86-3/4 per bushel. CBOT corn rose 1-3/4 Cents to $5.48 per bushel while soybeans dropped 1-3/4 Cents?to $12.16 a Bushel.

Darin Fessler is a senior hedge advisor at Lakefront Futures. He said, "All these markets -- wheat, corn and beans -- have had a heck of a movement?and none has taken a break." "They are bending but not breaking." "There's a very strong fundamental reason for the markets to want to move upward."

The price of wheat reached its highest level for 3-1/2 years on Tuesday, after reports that Moscow rejected a moratorium against attacks on the Black Sea area and had destroyed port infrastructure in its conflict with Ukraine.

Ukraine officials reported that Russia had attacked the port infrastructure of Ukraine and a border crossing between Romania and Ukraine in Odesa, a region on the Black Sea coast.

The largest Ukrainian farm union UAC warned on Wednesday that deepwater ports would not be reopening any time soon, and instead to look for alternatives.

Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the Turkish president, said that a permanent mechanism to ensure safety in commercial maritime transportation on the Black Sea was required before?the grain crises escalated.

In a report released on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture maintained its rating of good to excellent for "the American corn crop" at 57%. This rating is down from 69% one year ago.

The Midwest was experiencing a 'drying-down' of crops before harvest, and the hot, dry climate prompted concerns over yield losses for soybeans.

After the USDA reduced its "condition rating" for the country's soybean crop on Monday, prices were supported by uncertainty over U.S. yield potential. Prices have been supported by the continued Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans despite high prices.

(source: Reuters)