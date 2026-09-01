GRAINS-Chicago Wheat reaches multi-year high after Russia rejects Black Sea Grain Plan

Chicago wheat futures hit a three-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday on reports that Moscow ?had rejected a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea and struck port ?infrastructure in the region overnight, analysts said.

Futures recovered from earlier weakness following a Turkish statement that it was in touch with?Russian and Ukrainian about grain shipping through the?Black?Sea.

Corn reached a three-year peak on the back of a weak U.S. corn crop and spillover strength in wheat. Soybeans reached their highest level in over two-and-a half years, thanks to a biofuels news announcement that was considered bullish for oilseeds, Chinese purchases of U.S. soyabeans and concerns about hot, dry weather damaging U.S. crop.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded wheat contract settled at $7.82-1/2 a bushel, an increase of?8-1/2cents. The price of a bushel reached $7.92-1/4 in early trade, its highest level since Feb 15, 2023.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure and a border crossing to Romania in Odessa on the southern Black Sea coast.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that the strike was deliberately designed to damage a border crossing with Romania, as well as the export infrastructure.

As tensions escalate, global grain supply is now uncertain. In recent months, attacks have stopped almost all grain shipments via Black Sea ports and Sea of Azov. These two areas used to account for 70 percent of all Russian grain exports. Traders are still concerned about the possibility of a prolonged interruption in both Russian and Ukrainian grain shipments from the region.

Prices fell after the Turkish government announced on Monday it had prepared plans for a safe passage of grain through the Black Sea. Russia, however, rejected the idea of a moratorium in the Black Sea. According to Interfax, the Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, it would not have brought the prospects of a peaceful solution to the conflict any closer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted exemptions to small refineries worth 1,76 billion renewable fuel credit for 2025 compliance and stated that it would?propose a reallocation of waived obligation to larger refiners.

CBOT Corn settled 8.25 cents above $5.46 per bushel, while soybeans settled 29-3/4?cents over $13.17.

The price of oil jumped 4% on Tuesday to an all-time high, as renewed fighting between Iran and the U.S. sparked fears about Middle East supply disruptions.

Oilseed prices are often influenced by crude oil, as soybeans?are used to make biofuel.

In a report released on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its rating of the soybean crop. The USDA rated 58% in good-to excellent condition. This is down from 60% the week before. The USDA reported that 57% of corn was in excellent to good condition. This is unchanged from the previous week.

(source: Reuters)