GRAINS-Chicago Wheat reaches multi-year high on Russia's Black Sea Attacks

Chicago wheat futures hit a three-and-a-half-year high on ?Tuesday on reports that Moscow had rejected a moratorium on attacks in the ?Black Sea and struck port infrastructure in the region overnight, analysts said.

Futures reversed an earlier weakness which?followed the statement by Turkey stating that it was in contact with Russia & Ukraine about grain shipments via the Black Sea.

Corn reached a three-year peak on the back of a weak U.S. corn crop and spillover strength in wheat. Soybeans reached their highest level in over two-and-a half years, thanks to a biofuels news announcement that was considered bullish for oilseeds, Chinese purchases of U.S. soyabeans and concerns about hot, dry weather damaging U.S. crop.

At 10:25 CT (1525 GMT), the most traded wheat contract was up 13-1/2 cts to $7.87-1/4 a bushel. The price of a bushel hit $7.92-1/4 in early trade, which was the highest since February 15, 2023.

Overnight, Russia targeted Ukraine's port infrastructure as well as a border crossing to Romania in Odessa on the southern Black Sea coast.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the strike was deliberately damaging a border crossing with Romania, as well as the export infrastructure.

As tensions escalate, global grain supplies are now uncertain. In recent months, attacks have stopped almost all grain shipments via Black Sea ports and the Sea of Azov. These two areas used to account for 70% of Russian grain exports. The risks of a prolonged interruption in both Russian and Ukrainian grain shipments from the region remain high for traders.

Prices fell after the Turkish government announced on Monday it had prepared plans for a safe passage of grain through the Black Sea. Interfax reported that Russia refused a moratorium of attacks in the Black Sea because it would not make the prospects for a peaceful solution to the war any more likely.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted exemptions to small refineries worth 1,76 billion renewable fuel credit for the 2025 compliance year and announced that it would propose reallocating waived obligations in future years to larger refiners.

CBOT corn rose 8-1/2 cents, to $5.47 per bushel. Soybeans gained 27 cents, to $13.15 per bushel.

Crude oil prices increased on Tuesday, as renewed fighting between the U.S.A. and Iran in Middle East? rekindled fears of disruptions to oil supply from this region.

Oilseeds markets often follow movements in crude oil, because soybeans are used to make biofuel.

In a weekly report released on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its rating of the soybean crop. The USDA rated 58%?of?the crop as good-to excellent, down from 60% one week earlier. The USDA reported that 57% of corn was in excellent to good condition. This is unchanged from the previous week.

(source: Reuters)