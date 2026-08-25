GRAINS-Corn reaches lifetime highs despite declining condition ratings and yield expectations

Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday as a result of a decline in yield expectations for the United States. Corn and falling condition ratings are a factor, with most contracts reaching life-of contract highs.

Wheat futures closed higher, but below the multi-year records set the previous session.

The price of soybeans rose due to the persistent Chinese demand for U.S. beans. Some industry players have expressed concern that the newly announced U.S. trade sanctions against Iran could affect Chinese firms, and provoke retaliation by the global superpower as well as largest buyer of U.S. soybeans.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded corn contract settled 8 cents more than the previous settlement, at $5.23-1/2 a bushel. This was a new lifetime high.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. crop ratings, adding to concerns about harvest prospects ?following a widely followed Midwest field tour last week.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 57% of U.S. corn crops were in excellent or good condition as of Sunday. This is down from 60% one week ago and the lowest since 2023. Analysts expected a score of 59.9% on average.

CBOT wheat closed 3-3/4 cents higher at $7.03-1/4 a bushel after hitting $7.15 the previous session. This was its highest price since May 2024.

The growing supply of Russian wheat at a substantial discount to U.S. Wheat has helped to temper the disruption to grain exports out of the Black Sea.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that there would be a "diplomatic path" with Russia in regards to?Black Sea Attacks.

Reports that an American military aircraft had landed in Moscow Tuesday have added fuel to speculation over possible attempts at de-escalation of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

After 'Ukrainian drone strikes', Russia, which is the world’s largest wheat exporter, has been looking at a range of urgent measures in order to boost grain exports and support farmers.

Importers are increasingly looking for alternatives to Russian and Ukrainian wheat. This is driving up the physical premiums within the European Union.

CBOT soybeans closed?13-1/2cents higher at $12.37-3/4 a bushel.

Randy Place, analyst at Hightower Report, said that "China's demand keeps beans coming here."

Investors viewed the?new U.S. Sanctions against Iran as less of a?risk than a military escalation.

Oil fluctuations affect the price of soybeans, which is used to make biofuel. Reporting by Heather Schlitz, Chicago. Gus Trompiz and Peter Hobson contributed additional reporting from Paris and Canberra. Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng edited the story.

(source: Reuters)