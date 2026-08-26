Chicago corn and wheat futures reached new multi-year highs on Wednesday, as expectations of a fall in?U.S. Analysts said that a combination of 'corn yields, and the ongoing disruption in Black Sea grain exports have maintained global uncertainty.

The market for soybeans was boosted by the continued Chinese purchase of U.S. soy beans, despite falling crude oil prices.

As of 9:40 am CT (1440 GMT), the most active corn contract traded on the Chicago Board of Trade had risen by 3 cents to $5.26-1/2 a?bushel.

The benchmark rose earlier to $5.30. This was its highest level since July 2023, and was slightly higher than a previous peak of three years from Tuesday. The rally in corn was fueled by the results of a widely watched Midwest?field trip last week, which projected that this year's U.S. harvest would be well below current U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts. On Wednesday, all CBOT corn contracts reached new lifetime highs. On Monday, the USDA estimated that U.S. Corn crop conditions fell more dramatically than analysts had anticipated. CBOT Wheat was up 10 cents at $7.13 per bushel after hitting its highest level since July 2023, which was $7.21-3/4. This exceeded a previous two-year high.

The recent tit-fortat attacks on Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea port grain loadings have cast doubt on the flow of Ukrainian corn, and?especially Russian wheat. The company?said that repair works at NKHP - one of the three grain terminals in Russia's Black Sea export port, Novorossiysk - could take as long as four months. The company said that the repair work at NKHP, one of three grain terminals in Russia's main Black Sea export port of Novorossiysk, could take up to four months.

CBOT soybeans increased 5 cents, to $12.42-1/2 per bushel. China continues to purchase U.S. soy beans.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions Monday on 60 individuals and entities that the U.S. claimed were trading partners of Iran. However, there was no mention of any Chinese financial institutions in this list.

"I'm sure a lot of people were surprised that China was not included in the sanctions list, and this gives us more confidence that China will keep buying soybeans," said Dan Basse.

(source: Reuters)