GRAINS-Soybeans rise on strong Chinese demand and US crush data; wheat increases on Black Sea risk

U.S. soybeans, wheat and corn futures rose Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses caused by lower crude oil prices.

As of 0503 GMT the?most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT),?was up by 0.28% to $13.22-1/2 per bushel. This marks a third consecutive session of gains.

The wheat price rose by 0.62%, to $7.33 per bushel. Corn prices increased 0.28%, to $5.37-1/4 per bushel.

Prices of soybeans were supported by a?monthly industry report that showed August soybean crushing to be lower than expected. Also, a?rise in Chinese demand for U.S. supply ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington expected later this month.

Prices of?soybeans and corn were also supported by concerns over harvest delays. The harvest was underway across the United States. Midwest, though heavy rains?delayed the fieldwork in some parts of Iowa. Iowa is the country's second largest soybean and corn producer.

Conab, a Brazilian crop agency, forecasts that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will forecast a soybean production of 181.64 millions metric tonnes in 2026/27, an increase of 0.7% over the previous year, but still below the current U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast of 186,000,000 metric tons.

Wheat prices rose as the hopes of a military de-escalation around the Black Sea grain export region waned after further attacks on infrastructure.

European traders reported that OAIC, the state grain agency of Algeria, bought 500,000 metric tonnes of milling wheat at an international 'tender' which closed on Tuesday.

Analysts interviewed by expected that Statistics Canada would estimate Canada's 2026 harvest of all-wheat at 36.73 million tons.

Traders reported on Tuesday that commodity funds bought CBOT corn futures and soya futures at a net profit.

(source: Reuters)