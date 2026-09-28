Chicago Board of Trade Wheat futures fell?for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. They surpassed a four-week low as traders monitored prospects for diplomatic initiatives that could 'ease Black Sea export disruptions. Corn and soybeans rose.

Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT)?most traded?wheat contracts was down 0.3% to $7.06-1/2 per bushel at 0238 GMT. CBOT corn rose by 0.1% to $5.29-3/4 per bushel. Soybeans increased 0.2% to $13.20-3/4 per bushel.

The outlook for Black Sea agricultural exports was kept in the spotlight by renewed diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine's war.

US Secretary of state Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia, two major grain suppliers, expressed an interest in a limited ceasefire involving energy and grain-related targets.

The traders hoped that a truce would lead to an improvement in cargo movement in the Black Sea, which is at a standstill due to heavy attacks by both sides on ports and ships.

The Black Sea region is a major source of wheat for many top importers from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The continued attacks against ports and vessels dampened expectations for a recovery of grain shipments.

Data from the Russian Grain Union, a lobby group, showed that only eight countries purchased?wheat in September. This is down from 26 countries a year ago. In August, the number of buyers fell from 43 to 16.

Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday the country is looking at using Baltic Sea ports to export grain. This follows a similar move by Russia, as both sides are seeking alternatives to Black Sea Routes disrupted by war.

Sources told? Sources have told?

(source: Reuters)