GRAINS-Wheat continues to slide as Ukraine war negotiations are in focus

Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday. They continued a decline from a high of?3 1/2 years earlier in the week. Traders were watching to see whether diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine would ease disruptions to important Black Sea grain shipments.

Positioning corn and soybeans ahead of next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture Report and the long weekend is a jigsaw puzzle.

As of 10:10 am CT (1510 GMT), the most active wheat contract traded on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 12-1/2 cents, to $7.42 per bushel.

The benchmark fell on Thursday after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin that a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine was still possible. Putin's comments triggered a profit-taking following Wednesday's high of $7.95.

Ed Duggan is a broker at Top Third Ag Marketing. He said that any talk of peace negotiations would pressure the market. "Wheat (is) in the Black Sea Region, but it can't get out -- that's a problem."

U.S. ENVOYS VISATING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

The Kremlin said on Friday that a peace settlement in Ukraine was still possible, but refused to confirm reports that U.S. diplomats were expected to visit Russia and Ukraine for peace talks over the weekend.

Separately, the Russian state news agency TASS as well as Axios in the United States reported that Steve Witkoff would be visiting Moscow and Kyiv within two days. Sources familiar with the situation say that the plans for the U.S. ambassadors to visit Russia this weekend and Ukraine have not been finalised due to U.S. security concerns.

The Black Sea exports of Russia and Ukraine have been brought to a halt by the tit-for-tat attacks on ports and ships. In recent deals, Asian wheat importers bought at least half a million metric tonne of Australian and Argentine Wheat.

CBOT soybeans fell by 1-1/4 cents to $13.15 per bushel, while?CBOT Corn dropped 1 cent to $5.40 per bushel.

Chinese purchases of U.S. soya beans and concerns about hot, dry weather in U.S. key growing areas have supported the soybean market. Poor yields are expected in the U.S. Corn futures have been held at a certain level in the Corn Belt.

The USDA announced on Thursday that 192,000 tons (or soybeans) were exported to China by exporters for delivery in 2026/27.

(source: Reuters)