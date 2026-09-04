GRAINS-Wheat continues to slide as Ukraine war negotiations are in focus

Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday. They continued a decline from a high of 3-1/2 years earlier in the week. Traders were watching to see if diplomatic attempts to end Russia's conflict with Ukraine would ease disruptions to important Black Sea grain shipments.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its weekly report next week and the position of corn and soybeans is likely to be shifted around.

The Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures contract that was the most active settled at $7.34 per bushel, down 20-1/4 cents.

The benchmark fell on Thursday after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin stating that a peaceful agreement to end war in Ukraine was still possible. Putin's comments triggered profit taking after Wednesday's $7.95 peak.

Ed Duggan is a broker at Top Third Ag Marketing. He said that any talk of peace negotiations would?pressure the market. "Wheat (in the Black Sea area) is there, but it can't get out -- that's a problem."

U.S. ENVOYS VISATING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

The Kremlin stated on Friday that there was still a possibility for a peace settlement in Ukraine, but refused to confirm reports that U.S. peace envoys would be expected to visit Russia and Ukraine this weekend.

Separately, the Russian state news agency TASS as well as Axios in the United States reported that Steve Witkoff would be visiting Moscow and Kyiv within two days. A source familiar with the situation said that the plans for the U.S. ambassadors to visit Russia this weekend and Ukraine have not been finalised due to U.S. safety concerns.

The Black Sea exports of Russia and Ukraine have been brought to a halt by the tit-for-tat attacks on ports and shipping. Trade sources reported this week that the squeeze forced 'Asian wheat importers' to purchase at least half a metric ton of Argentine and Australian wheat in recent deals.

CBOT soybeans were 6-1/2 cents cheaper at $13.09-3/4 bushels, while CBOT Corn was 4 cents?lower at $5.36-3/4 bushels.

Chinese purchases of U.S. Soybeans and concerns about hot, dry weather have supported the price of soybeans. Corn futures have been held down by expectations of poor yields from the U.S. Corn Belt.

The USDA said on Thursday that exporters had sold 192,000 tons of soybeans to China, for delivery in 2026/27.

(source: Reuters)