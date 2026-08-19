GRAINS-Wheat edge higher on Black Sea risk, dry US Plains

Chicago 'wheat' prices rose on Monday, as the market focused on the risks of Black Sea grain exports following Russia's rejection of the idea for a ceasefire. Concerns over dry conditions in southern U.S. Plains were also supportive.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT's) most active wheat contract gained 0.04%, to $6.89-3/4 per bushel at 0405 GMT. This extended its rally for a fourth consecutive session.

Over the weekend, Russia launched a wave of airstrikes against Ukraine that killed two people in a steel mill. Kyiv carried out an airstrike on the Moscow area that resulted in one death and destroyed a warehouse belonging to Russia's largest e-commerce retailer.

The USDA reassured the world's wheat importers in last week's WASDE, that the world's stocks are healthy. But actual 'flows' from the Black Sea is what they're looking for, said Josh Lawrence, an advisory consultant with IKON Commodities.

The dryness of the southern U.S. Plains is a cause for concern. Planting the winter wheat crop 2027 should begin in about one month.

Soybeans fell 0.06%, to $11.91-3/4 per bushel. Corn rose 0.26%, to $4.84-1/4 a bushel.

In a recent monthly report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimates for 2026 U.S. soybean and corn acreage while lowering yield predictions.

The traders are also watching a major U.S. field tour scheduled for this week to get a better idea of the corn and soybean yields.

Soybeans continued to be supported by a firm?Chinese market. Last week, traders told us that China has already purchased 7 million metric tonnes of U.S. soya beans.

Sinograin, a Chinese company, announced on Friday it would auction 360,000 tons (or 1.4 million pounds) of soybeans imported from the United States on Wednesday. This will be its fourth sale in as many months, and is expected to help free up space for U.S. imports.

(source: Reuters)