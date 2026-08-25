Analysts said that Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday eased from multi-year highs reached on Monday due to a?build-up of 'wheat' in Russia and diplomatic efforts to stop attacks on Black Sea ships. Corn futures were choppy, as the grain was boosted by declining yield expectations and falling condition ratings for U.S.-grown corn. However, spillover weakness in wheat futures weighed heavily on prices. Soybeans rose on the back of continued Chinese demand for U.S. soya beans. Some industry players have expressed concern that the newly announced U.S. trade sanctions against Iran's trading partners may impact Chinese firms in the future and could provoke a retaliation by China, which is a global superpower and largest buyer of U.S. soya beans. As of 10:00 am CT (1500 GMT), the most-traded contract for corn on the Chicago Board of Trade had risen 1-1/2 cents, to $5.17 per bushel. It reached $5.24-1/4 on Monday, the highest price since July 2023. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. crop ratings, adding to concerns about harvest prospects ?following a widely followed Midwest field tour last week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 57% of the U.S. Corn crop was in good-to excellent condition as of Sunday. This is down from 60% one week prior and the lowest score for this time of the year since 2023. Analysts expected a score in the range of 59%. CBOT Wheat was last 1-3/4 Cents lower at $6.97-3/4 per bushel after hitting $7.15 the previous session. This was its highest price since May 2024. The growing supply of Russian wheat at a steep discount to U.S. Wheat has tempered the disruption to grain exports out of the Black Sea. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said that there would be a "diplomatic path" with Russia regarding Black Sea attacks. Reports that a U.S. aircraft had landed in Moscow on Tuesday have added fuel to the speculation about possible de-escalation efforts in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Importers are increasingly seeking alternatives to Russian or Ukrainian wheat. This is pushing up physical premiums within the European Union. CBOT soybeans rose by 2-1/2 cents to $12.26-34/4 per bushel. Randy Place, a Hightower Report analyst, said that "China demand keeps beans moving here." Oil prices dropped for a second day as investors believed that new U.S. Sanctions?against Iran posed less risk to supplies than a military escalation. Oil fluctuations are a concern for soybeans, which are used to make biofuels.

(source: Reuters)