GRAINS-Wheat falls on hopes of de-escalation in the Black Sea; corn, soy and soybeans firm

Analysts said that U.S. Wheat futures dropped?to the lowest level in over two weeks? on Monday,?on the hope of a deescalation in the Black Sea Conflict, while soybeans rose on the back of?rising oil prices and?threats of Midwest harvest delays.

Corn? firmed?,?following soybeans?and a 2% rise in crude oil?but wheat?s retreat?capped gains?

Chicago Board of Trade's December wheat contract settled at $7.22 per bushel, down by 3-1/2 cents after falling to $7.10 - the lowest price since August 26.

CBOT November soyabeans ended up at $13.04-1/4 per bushel, and December corn at $5.33-1/4.

Wheat prices dropped after U.S. president Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia agreed to not hit each other's energy goals.

In a client letter, StoneX analyst Michael?Castle stated that "Managed Money Length appears to be interpreting the renewed pressure from the U.S. in terms of a possible de-escalation with regard to?commodity flows through the Black Sea. But only time will reveal if this actually results in an improvement on the grounds."

Weekly U.S. regulatory information showed that managed commodity funds reduced a modest long net position in CBOT wheat futures during the week ending September 8.

CBOT soybeans rose as crude oil rose due to escalating Middle East tensions. Soyoil can be used as a feedstock to make biodiesel.

Forecasts also predicted heavy rains this week that could slow down field work in parts of the Midwest, including Iowa, which is the leading corn-producing state and the No. 2 soybean state. The second-largest soybean producing state is Iowa.

Randy Place, an analyst at the Hightower Report, said that heavy rains in Iowa this week would not be good for the harvest.

The U.S. Department?of?Agriculture announced that harvest progress was 8% for corn, and 6% soybeans, as of Sunday. This is a significant increase over the five-year average of 6%, and 3%, respectively.

Traders were also optimistic about the Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans ahead of President Xi Jinping’s upcoming trip to Washington.

The beans are looking their best right now because the Chinese will be in town in 10 days. Place said that you would expect them to continue to buy beans up until the meeting.

The USDA reported that 672,759 tons of U.S. soya beans were inspected for export during the last week. This exceeded a range of expectations from 300,000 to 600,00 tons.

(source: Reuters)