GRAINS-Wheat falls to a four-week-low as Ukraine diplomacy weighs

Analysts say that wheat futures fell to their lowest level in four weeks on Wednesday, on hopes that diplomatic efforts would ease Black Sea export disruptions linked to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Futures on corn and soybeans also?dropped.

After meeting with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, US Secretary Marco Rubio stated that both Russia and Ukraine, two major grain suppliers expressed an interest in a ceasefire that would include grain and energy targets.

A truce, according to traders, could result in a recovery of cargo movement in the Black Sea. This is affecting grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine.

Analysts say that technical?selling has also affected futures prices, which have fallen after reaching a three-year peak this month.

Brian Hoops of Midwest Market Solutions said that "wheat is lagging behind the grain market. Its trend could change from a market on the rise to one in a downward trend? as technical support is broken."

The most-active CBOT wheat fell?8-3//4 cents to $7.08-1/2 a bushel.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, met with Donald Trump. They discussed a possible ceasefire for energy targets. The continued attacks against ports and vessels has tempered grain traders' expectations of a short term recovery in Black Sea Shipping.

BMI, an Fitch Solutions consultancy firm, said: "We see little prospects of a near-term normalization of Black Sea export volume and believe that expectations of a lasting resolution are premature."

The strength of the dollar index has also made US grains more expensive to overseas buyers.

Corn and soybean futures have eased this week after reaching three-year-highs. Traders are waiting to see if a US-China Summit on Thursday will boost Chinese demand for American crop. China is the top soybean importer in the world.

Broker Marex? wrote in a report that "pre-negotiations have not yielded any indications of any grain deals to be announced."

CBOT corn closed?down 7-3/4cents at $5.29 a bushel while?CBOT soyabeans fell 7-1/2cents to $13.18 a bushel.

(source: Reuters)