Chicago Board of Trade Wheat Futures rebounded?on? Friday, after dropping to a 4-week low. The weaker dollar aided traders as they assessed reports of further attacks in the Black Sea Export Zone while turning their focus to U.S. crop and jobs data.

The corn price recovered from a three-week low, as improved U.S. crops prospects drove up prices. Meanwhile, soybeans rose for a second day on the news that China has been buying a lot of U.S. products. Traders said that China had purchased at least 10 additional cargoes (cartons) of U.S. soya beans, the latest of a flurry purchases in advance of President Xi Jinping’s anticipated U.S. trip next month. According to the White House, these deals are the result of trade talks between Washington DC and Beijing, which included Chinese commitments that they would buy 25 million tons of U.S. soya beans annually, and increase purchases of other American farm products. China has purchased about 6'million tons of soybeans for the U.S. harvest year, which begins on September 1. A U.S. industry source confirmed this. Data shows that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to 33 vessels between Monday and Thursday of this week, down from 50 the previous week. Markets were watching for any signs of progress on reopening of the waterway.

Investors spent part of today adjusting their positions in anticipation of important government crop reports next week. On August 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly supply and demand report. It will also include updated yield, production and harvest numbers for corn and soyabeans.

Sherman Newlin is a senior market strategist at?Zaner Ag Hedge.

The CBOT's most active corn contract rose 0.43% at 11:40 AM CDT (1640 GMT), whereas soybeans rose 0.06% to $11.78-1/2 per bushel. The most active CBOT wheat contract rose 1.54% to $6.41 per bushel. Traders are weighing the disruption of shipments out of Russia and Ukraine, against a large global supply, which includes in the Black Sea Region, and slow import demand.

Dennis Voznesenski, Commonwealth Bank analyst, said: "The grain is already there." The big question is now whether they are able to get it out. This is what determines whether prices will go up or down. The governor of Ukraine’s Odesa Region said on Thursday that a Russian attack damaged a foreign flagged?ship carrying wheat. One crew member was killed and the ship caught fire. On Friday, traders reported that there were more unconfirmed reports of drone attacks in Russia's Black Sea Port of Novorossiysk which may have damaged ships. (Additional reporting from Gus Trompiz, in Paris; Peter Hobson, in Canberra; editing by Subhranshu Sahu & Joyjeet das).

(source: Reuters)