GRAINS-Wheat prices rebound as traders consider Black Sea attacks and the weaker US Dollar

Chicago Board of Trade Wheat futures rebounded from a 4-week low on Friday, bolstered a weaker U.S. Dollar and as traders assessed reports of further attacks in the Black Sea Export Zone while turning their focus to U.S. crop and jobs data. Corn futures were steady after a volatile day of trading. News of new export demand and a weaker dollar kept prices in check, but the most active contract ended lower for the second consecutive week. Analysts said that soybean prices fell as the bullish tone faded after news of Chinese purchases which had supported the price earlier in the day. Traders said that China 'has purchased at least 10 additional cargoes of U.S. soya beans, the latest of a flurry purchases before President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the U.S. next month. These deals are the result of trade talks between Washington, D.C., and Beijing, which, according to White House reports, included Chinese promises to purchase 25 million metric tonnes of?U.S. soybeans. The purchases of American farm products will increase as well. China has purchased about 6 million tonnes of soybeans so far, for delivery in the U.S. harvest year that begins on September 1. A U.S. source confirmed this. Data shows that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to 33 vessels between Monday and Thursday of this week compared to 50 the previous week. Markets were watching for any signs of progress on reopening of the waterway.

Investors spent part of today adjusting their positions in anticipation of important government crop reports due next week. On August 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly supply and demand report. It will also provide updated yield, production, and harvest acreage figures for corn and soyabeans.

Sherman Newlin is a senior market strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge. He said that the trade was filling up ahead of the USDA reports. The CBOT's most active corn contract was unchanged at $4.62 per bushel. Soybeans settled at $11.76-1/4 a bushel. The traders have been weighing the disruption of shipments out of?Russia and Ukraine, against the large global supply including in Black Sea Region, and slow import demand.

Dennis Voznesenski, Commonwealth Bank analyst, said: "The grain is there." The big question is now whether they will be able to get it out. This is what determines whether or not we see prices go up. The governor of the Odesa Region in?Ukraine said on Thursday that a Russian attack damaged a ship with wheat under a foreign flag, killing a crew member and starting a fire. On Friday, traders reported that there were more unconfirmed reports of drone attacks in Russia's Black Sea Port of Novorossiysk which may have damaged ships. (Additional reporting from Gus Trompiz, in Paris; Peter Hobson, in Canberra; editing by Subhranshu Sahu & Joyjeet das).

(source: Reuters)