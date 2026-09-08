GRAINS-Wheat soars as US efforts to end Black Sea Conflicts yield little progress

Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday as the hope for a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian war, which has affected shipments from the Black Sea region, dimmed. Corn and soybeans also rose.

By 0235 GMT, the most-traded contract of wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), jumped by 3% to $7.56-1/2 per bushel. CBOT corn rose by 0.7% to $5.40-1/4 per bushel. Soybeans also gained 0.2%, to $13.12 per bushel.

The U.S. peace ambassadors Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zilenskiy over the weekend. However, their diplomatic efforts didn't appear to result in a breakthrough for ending the war.

The U.S. ambassadors' visit to Russia didn't seem to result in a breakthrough that would allow Ukrainian and Russian grain to be exported again.

The Black Sea exports of Russia and Ukraine have been halted by the tit-for-tat attacks on ports and ships. Buyers are now looking for alternative suppliers.

Trade sources reported last week that Asian wheat importers were prompted by the?Black Sea grain trade disruptions to purchase at least 500,000 metric tons Australian and Argentine Wheat in recent deals.

The market participants are still on edge about the possibility of a prolonged interruption in grain exports to Russia and Ukraine from the Black Sea region.

Chinese purchases of U.S. soya beans and concerns about hot, dry weather have supported the soybean market.

China's soybean exports to the United States totaled 74.11 million metric tons between January and August, an increase of 1.1% compared with 73.33 millions tons in the same period last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

The data revealed that imports of the world's biggest soybean buyer dropped 1.1% from a year ago to 12,14 million tons in August.

Department of Agriculture in the United States reported that last week, 192,000 tons of soybeans were sold to China for delivery in 2026/27. Department of Agriculture reported that last week, exporters had sold 192,000 tonnes of soybeans to China.

Corn futures have been held down by the expectation of poor yields from?the U.S. Corn Belt. The grain markets will also be focusing on the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand forecasts, due this Friday.

(source: Reuters)