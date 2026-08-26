Gulf Ship Traffic via Strait of Hormuz is below the 10-day average data

On?Tuesday?, five commodity vessels crossed the Strait?of Hormuz. This was little different?from a previous day but still well below the 10-day shipping average of 15 preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Initial data from Kpler shiptracker showed that at 0408 GMT, two tankers containing liquefied gas and one carrying bitumen left the Gulf through the strait. Meanwhile, 'two empty product tanks entered the waterway coming from the Gulf of Oman. The data indicated that four "commodity" vessels crossed the waterway on Monday.

Some ships turn off their transponders to avoid a tracking device during their voyage.

Kpler data shows that transits through Bab el-Mandeb (another major maritime chokepoint) were virtually unchanged, with 31 cargo vessels compared to 29 the day prior, but still in line with 10-day average.

Iran announced that it had resumed talks with Oman about managing the Strait of Hormuz in response to increased economic pressure by U.S. president Donald Trump.

The two sides announced on Tuesday that they had looked into?creating temporary?joint?shipping corridors and agreed to remove any mines from waterway.

In a recent note, ING Economics stated that "any agreement between these two 'parties' does not mean there will be a?normalisation of oil flows through this key chokepoint."

"We would likely need to see the U.S. ease its sanctions against Iran and lift their blockade of Iranian ports before we could expect any movement towards normalisation." (Reporting and editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christian Schmollinger and Mohi Nrayan)

(source: Reuters)