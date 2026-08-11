Despite fading hopes of an agreement between the U.S.A. and Iran, shipping data showed that the number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday fell to six, down from a 10-day average of around ten.

Data from Kpler showed that four vessels entered the waterway on Tuesday at 0420 GMT, including two oil products tankers. The data revealed that two vessels -- one small?tanker carrying liquefied?fuels and another with residual fuels -- left the Strait. In the days before World War II, around 130 to 140'ships' would typically pass through the Strait.

Kpler data revealed that 25 vessels transited the Bab 'el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea on Monday. This is a similar number to the average of 24 ships over the past 10 days. Donald Trump, the U.S. president, responded on Monday to Iran's demands for a "peace deal" by setting out his own requirements that Iran compensate for those killed in wars and attacks or protests.

The proposal was a response to Tehran's demand for compensation and the end of sanctions. The Iranian demands were largely in line?with the terms of a preliminary pact signed in June that has since 'broken down.

Since the war began in February, Trump has repeatedly switched between escalation threats and claims that a deal for peace is near. (Reporting and editing by Saad sayeed; Mohi Naryan)

(source: Reuters)