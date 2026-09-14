Arab states in Gulf cancelled a planned meeting with Iran for Monday. Yemen's Houthis then launched a?new attack on Saudi Arabia following fighting that extended Middle East conflict to another theater and further endangered global oil supplies.

Houthis, who are Iran-aligned, reportedly fired missiles and drones on Monday, hitting aircraft hangars, runways, radars, and ammunition depots at a Saudi airbase near the border. The Houthis described the attack in Yemen as a retaliation to hundreds of Saudi airstrikes that have been carried out on Yemen over the past few days.

Saudi authorities issued a brief alert in the three southern cities that were previously under Houthi attack.

Last week, the Houthis made a rapid advance in Yemen. This culminated in their seizing an island at the mouth of Red Sea on a Friday. Riyadh attributed a separate attack on the same day to Iran-backed fighters operating in Iraq. This knocked down Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, the main route through which Middle East oil bypasses the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

OIL PRICES JUMP

The average retail price for diesel in the United States has reached a new high of $6.23 per gallon, a politically sensitive figure.

The traders say that the Saudi pipeline closure could cut off up to 4% of the global oil supply, if it is not reopened in the next few days. Images taken from space show that sections of the pipeline have been damaged by fires. Riyadh is yet to give a definitive estimate of how long the pipeline will remain closed.

Oman was due to host on Monday a meeting with Iran and Gulf States to discuss negotiations to reopen Hormuz. The world's largest oil shipping lane has been largely closed since U.S.

Overnight, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Albusaidi said that the meeting was postponed in the interest of "consensus". Iran claimed that Saudi Arabia had requested the postponement.

Iran also released a list of 77 ships that it claimed had violated their protocols for operating in the Strait of Hormuz. The list included 77 ships, and any ship that appeared on it would face "restrictions for future passages including fines or detentions", as well as other ships who assisted them in accepting cargo transfers.

EXPANSION TO YEMEN OF WAR POSES DILEMMA TRUMP

Washington is faced with a difficult decision as it feels pressured to support its Saudi allies, but also wants to avoid a costly expansion of the war.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab coalition to fight the Houthis since more than a century, ever since the mountain fighters took over Yemen's capital city in 2014. After a few years of relative calm, the war has resumed with the Houthis pushing back the forces of a Saudi-backed southern government.

Last week, the Houthis invaded cities across Yemen including the historic Red Sea Port of Mocha.

Aisha Mohammed, an elderly woman who burned twigs for a kettle on government-held land near Taiz, said she left behind three sons and two daughters, all of whom were unable to flee.

They can't go to the store to buy food and water. "They are being shot at and blocked, so they're trapped in their homes," said she. "They can't reach us and we can't return to them." This is a test from God.

The Houthis have captured Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb strait (the "Gate of Tears") at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States is being pressed to end the energy war and reduce prices to ease the global shortage of energy. This will help his Republican Party's fortunes ahead of the mid-term elections scheduled for November.

Three sources claim that Washington has rejected the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's pleas to intervene in Yemen. Trump confirmed that he spoke to the prince over the weekend and also said that the Houthis called Washington asking Washington not to get involved in the conflict.

The United States bombed Houthis for two months in 2025, but Trump ended the campaign after they reached a ceasefire. He claimed that the group had agreed not to attack ships on the Red Sea.

Trump, who was at a golf event in one of his Irish resorts, said that he expects the Iran War to end soon after the November elections, and the oil price will then "drop like rock".

(source: Reuters)