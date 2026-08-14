Hormuz shipping halted amid US-Iran disputes

The shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz dropped below the average for the month towards the end of the last week, due to the volatile atmosphere between the United States and Iran. Both countries are claiming control of it. The Strait of Hormuz "is under Iran's management and control", said the newly appointed head of Iran’s Basij paramilitary group on Thursday. The United States said on Thursday that it could continue a naval blocade against Iran indefinitely, and would increase economic pressure on Tehran because ceasefire negotiations have failed.

The number of commodity vessel transits at Hormuz increased slightly on Thursday but was still lower than the average daily figure for August based on Kpler's data.

Kpler data shows that nine vessels crossed the Strait on Thursday compared to five the day before. Five vessels entered the Gulf of Oman and four others exited it, mostly via the Iranian shipping route. Shipping risk persisted. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported that two of their vessels were attacked while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz Thursday evening. No injuries were reported. The United Arab Emirates blamed Iran for the attack.

Kpler data showed that 19 vessels with transponders were seen Thursday passing through the strait of Bab el-Mandeb. This is a slight decrease from the 20 vessels on 'the previous day.

The transponders of some vessels are turned off when they sail on the main waterways, and this is not taken into account in the count. (Reporting and editing by Saad sayeed; Jeslyn lerh)

(source: Reuters)