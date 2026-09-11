Hormuz Shipping Traffic Drops to Single Digits

Preliminary shiptracking data on 'Friday showed that the number of vessel transits in the Strait of Hormuz fell to seven from 11 the day before, well below the 10-day average of 15.

According to ship tracking software Kpler, as of 0306 GMT, out of?the seven ships, two Panamax vessels left the strait. One was carrying fertiliser, and the other was sailing in ballast.

Five vessels entered this strait: a Panamax vessel with dry bulk cargo; a Handysize ship?ladened with steel; a Handysize ship carrying grains; a medium range tanker with dirty petroleum products and a Supramax ship with dry bulk cargo.

The figures do not include any vessel that may have crossed the Strait with its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder turned off to avoid detection.

Before the Iran War began on February 28, the Strait handled approximately 125 large commercial vessels each day. These vessels included tankers, gas carrier, bulkers, and container vessels. They accounted for about 20% of the daily crude oil and natural gas supply in the world.

Since the U.S. reimposed its blockade on Iran-related shipping in mid-July, Iranian crude oil exports have been halted.

According to military sources, the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, have taken control of Yemen's port town of Mocha and advanced along the coast of the Red Sea towards strategic islands.

Tracking data revealed that 26 cargo vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait Thursday. 10 vessels entered the Bab el-Mandeb strait and 16 left.

The average number of ships in the past 10 days was around 27.

(source: Reuters)