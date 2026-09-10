Hormuz Shipping Traffic in Single Digits: Data

?Vessel Transits in the Strait of Hormuz decreased slightly on Wednesday?to?seven,?compared to the?previous?day?s 12 preliminary shiptracking data revealed on Thursday. Levels were also lower than the 10 day average of 14.

According to data, out of seven vessels, four exited and three entered.

Transponders on some vessels may be turned off, and they are not counted.

One of the 'exits' was a very large crude carrier,?Finland prosperity - which carried nearly 2,000,000 barrels.

The Strait was not able to accommodate any tankers transporting liquefied gas.

Two?dry bulk carriers, and a short range dirty products tanker made the remaining three departures.

Three?ships entered the port, including a dry bulk carrier, a short range tanker, and a medium range sized?tanker.

On Wednesday, 28 cargo ships passed through the Bab el Mandeb Strait. This is a similar level to the 10-day average of 27.

In total, 16 ships entered the port and 12 left.

(source: Reuters)