Hormuz Shipping unchanged amid US-Iran deadlock, data shows

According to the latest shipping statistics, the shipping traffic through the Strait of?Hormuz remained unchanged from the day before on Wednesday as?discussions?to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States remained in a deadlock.

Shiptracking data provided by?Kpler revealed that the number of commodity vessels?transiting at Hormuz on Wednesday was nine, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

Transits remain low despite conflicting claims from the U.S.A. and?Iran. Donald Trump, the U.S. president, said on Tuesday that no talks are taking place and the strait is open. Iran claimed that the waterway was still closed.

Traffic slowed down further?at another major Middle East waterway - the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Kpler data revealed that a total of 27 cargo vessels sailed through Bab el-Mandeb Wednesday, compared to 32 on Tuesday.

Some vessels may be sailing on the waterways without their transponders, which isn't taken into account when counting. (Reporting and editing by Christian Schmollinger, Tom Hogue, and Jeslyn Lerh)

(source: Reuters)