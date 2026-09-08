Hormuz traffic drops after Iran threatens to retaliate for US attacks

The shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed since the beginning of this week after Iran threatened to retaliate against any new U.S. strikes.

Kpler data revealed on Tuesday that the number of cargo vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday was seven, down from eight the day before.

Iran warned that energy infrastructure in the Gulf region, including U.S. interests in oil and gas, were vulnerable.

Goldman Sachs has also raised its Brent crude oil and West Texas Intermediate crude price forecasts for the months of December 2026-2027. The company expects that shipping disruptions will continue in the Middle East into next year.

The Bab el-Mandeb strait is a major waterway for cargo vessels.

Kpler data shows that a total of '29' commodity vessels passed Bab el-Mandeb Monday, up from '17 the day before.

The counts may not include some vessels that are sailing in the two straits without their transponders.

(source: Reuters)