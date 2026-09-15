Hormuz traffic drops after Middle East attacks intensify

Ship data showed that shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has decreased a little more at the beginning of this week, after the Middle East was hit by a series of attacks.

Preliminary data from Kpler revealed on Tuesday that the number of commodity vessel transits at Hormuz was four on Monday, compared to 10 the day before.

Two dry bulk carriers, one in ballast mode and the other in laden mode, left the waterway.

These figures do not include vessels that may have crossed the Strait with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders off in order to avoid detection.

Iranian news agency Fars reported Monday, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that an oil tanker had exploded and caught fire after colliding?with mines in?the Strait of?Hormuz. It did not specify?when this incident occurred.

The Gulf Arab States also postponed their planned talks with Iran on possible agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. This was a blow to diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and reduce its impact on oil supplies worldwide.

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they had fired drones and missiles at an airbase in Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia. They targeted aircraft hangars as well as radar systems, runways, and ammunition depots.

Kpler data revealed that 21 cargo vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on 'Monday', down from the 28 vessels which had transited the day before.

Before the Iran War began on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz handled?typically about 125 large?commercial vessels each day, including tankers?, gas carriers?, bulkers?, and container vessels?, which accounted for around 20% of the daily supply of crude oil and natural gas liquefied in the world.

(source: Reuters)