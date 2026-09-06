Hormuz Traffic drops to lowest level since May following US and Iranian attacks on ships

According to data released on Monday after U.S. and Iranian strikes on tankers, an average of ten commodity ships have transited the Strait of Hormuz each day in the last ten days. This is the lowest number since May.

Kpler's data shows that the 10-day moving average was 10 on Sunday. This is down from 15 on Friday, and 13 on Saturday.

Six vessels, mostly Iranians, traversed the strait Sunday.

U.S. Central Command reported that U.S. forces struck three Iranian oil tanks on Saturday. One of them was off 'Kharg Island', Iran's main oil export hub. This follows attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against 'U.S. Warships are in the area.

The IRGC navy announced on Saturday that it had targeted three oil tanks travelling 'unauthorized routes' in the strait, as well as an additional three U.S. ships?in different areas.

In a recent note, Marisks, a maritime intelligence company, said that the three Iranian tankers were Downy I, Stark I, and Kylo (also known as Noxen).

Marisks stated that the Saturday attacks marked a "major escalate in the maritime conflict".

The report added that "Commercial tanks are being used deliberately as instruments of reciprocal pressure on the economy, thereby reducing the distinction previously made between "military conflict and commercial shipping".

"Risk is assessed as extreme for Iranian/Iran linked tonnage, and materially higher for U.S. linked or U.S. escorted shipping throughout the Strait of Hormuz & Gulf of Oman."

In its weekly report, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO), said that there have been 27 "projectile strike" incidents since July 6 resulting in vessel damage in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding area.

Kpler data revealed that on?Sunday?, three bulk carriers carrying metals, grains, or oilseeds and one very large crude carrier entered the strait.

LSEG data showed that a tanker loaded with?refined product? from a 'Saudi port? tried to leave but was unable to do so.

Kpler data shows that there hasn't been a VLCC leaving the strait for at least three days.

(source: Reuters)