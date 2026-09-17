How Yemen's Houthis grew from a small mountainous militia to a regional threat

The Houthi group of Yemen has made a lightning advance, bringing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait within its control. This makes the once ragged mountain militia a regional powerhouse with global clout.

The group has evolved from a small militia to a powerful?fighting force that is backed by Iran and can strike at critical oil and gas installations in Saudi Arabia.

Who are the HOUTHIS?

The group, which began in the late 90s as a Zaydi Shi'ite revival movement under the Houthi Family in north Yemen, waged six wars on the government and built a strong local militia.

The Houthis gained more ground when Yemen's central government fell apart during the Arab Spring of 2011. They also developed a relationship between Iran and its Lebanese allies, Hezbollah.

In 2014, they took the capital Sanaa and ousted the government. They also stopped a Gulf-backed transition to democracy.

This led to a Saudi-led intervention in support of the government. Years of civil war followed, which ended with a ceasefire in 2022.

The Houthis, in what they called a show of solidarity with Palestinians, fired missiles and drones into the Red Sea and at international shipping during Israel's Gaza war from 2023 to 25.

The Houthis, whose closest ally Iran has been under attack since February 28 by the United States, have once again fired on Red Sea ships as well as Saudi Arabian energy facilities.

WHAT IS THE MILITARY SITUATION INSIDE YEMEN?

In recent weeks, the ceasefire was broken and the fighting resumed on the old frontlines: Marib and Jawf Governorates in the north, Taiz city in the south, Dhale, in central Yemen, and the Red Sea coast strip called Tihama.

The Houthis advanced rapidly into southern Tihama last week, seizing the port city Mocha, and then?the remainder of the Red Sea coast and islands. They placed their guns along the entire shore of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is 19 km wide and 12 miles long.

These territorial gains will make it easier for Saudi Arabia to block shipping in the Red Sea - a major route for oil exports from Saudi Arabia to Asia - and create a possible launchpad for an offensive on land towards Aden.

Saudi Arabia conducted airstrikes to support government-aligned troops.

What do we know about HOUTHI DRONES and MISSILES?

It is important that the group can now strike with increasing accuracy at a distance.

In 2025, Houthi missiles could reach Israel from more than 1,800 km away. One of them even struck the perimeter fence at Israel's airport. Saudi Arabia has seen more attacks, mainly targeting infrastructure and cities. Houthi missiles were fired at ships in the Red Sea to halt traffic.

Houthi drones have been used to strike Saudi targets repeatedly and are increasingly being deployed on the battlefield. This is a major change from the previous civil war fighting that took place before the 2022 truce.

What equipment have the Houthis been seen using?

Since the beginning of September, the Houthis posted videos on the internet that showed some of their military equipment.

A high-resolution video shows drones dropping mortars and other types of bombs on vehicles and opposition fighters. It also shows a rocket launch, missiles being launched, and precision munition strikes on buildings and trucks in a camp.

Some videos show Houthi troops on the ground, including in pickup trucks, some with weapons mounted, and on foot. The majority of fighters in the videos are wearing Arab robes instead of uniforms, and they carry assault rifles. In one video, a small group was also shown in camouflage-style uniforms. In some videos, fighters are shown with heavy and light machine guns as well as scoped rifles.

In videos, they paraded equipment that had been captured by the Saudi-backed troops in Tihama, including armoured vehicles and combat vehicles. They also displayed a satellite dish, small weapons, and a drone blocking device. The videos don't show captured hardware being used.

How do the HOUTHIS get their weapons?

In 2025, a report by a panel of experts from the United Nations said that the Houthis developed drone and missile technologies with both technical assistance and local manufacturing.

The report found widespread arms smuggling, both on land and at sea, despite the U.N.'s arms embargo.

The items seized include drone control devices, equipment for receiving ships' navigational information, drone engines, and missile components. In a report from 2023, the U.N. noted that entire drones were seized as well as ballistic missile parts such chemical precursors and Iranian anti-tank weapons.

Iranian sources claim that Tehran has provided its Houthi ally with both weapons and experts. Iran denies arming the Houthis, a violation of the U.N. weapons embargo.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank, found that in 2025 the Houthis were still dependent on Iran for advanced technologies and key technologies.

IN WHAT OTHER WAYS HAVE THE HOUTHIS DEVELOPED MILITARILY?

In its report, the U.N. panel described Houthi tactics as focusing on infiltration, shelling and drone attacks along the front lines, and the laying down of mines and explosive devices.

The Houthis are estimated to have 350,000 fighters. This is partly due to the recruitment of fighters younger than 18.

Analysts in Yemen say that the Houthis have benefited greatly from training by Iran and Hezbollah. Baraa Shiban is an associate fellow of the Royal United Services Institute, London. She said that such training began soon after the Arab Spring, and helped the Houthis to transform from a ragtag militia into a more organized military force.

The U.N. experts stated that Hezbollah drone and missile operatives would be present in Yemen with the Houthis by 2025. The experts also said that Abdolreza Shahlaei, general of the Iranian Qods Force, was present in Yemen working with the Houthis for a period.

(source: Reuters)