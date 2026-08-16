Hungary sinks two barges near nuclear plants to ensure cooling

Peter Magyar, the Prime Minister of Hungary, said that the authorities will start sinking two barges in the afternoon to raise the water level at the nuclear power plant "Paks" on the Danube.

Due to the historic drought and low water levels in the Danube River, where the nuclear plant gets its cooling fluid from, it is currently operating at only 25% of its full capacity.

The drought in Europe has caused havoc on the power production, shipping, and health care systems. In Hungary and Romania, the drought has also raised questions about how atomic energy can be adapted to a more 'extreme climate.

The government of Hungary announced on Wednesday that they would be building a "riverbed sill", which is a submerged structure, similar to a dam, built across the bottom of the river channel. This will help manage water flow. This will take several weeks.

The government said two 80-metre-long (260-foot-long) barges will be submerged near the nuclear plant in order to raise the water levels temporarily so that the plant’s?two?turbines can continue working during the construction of the riverbed?sill.

In a video posted on Facebook by Paks, Magyar stated that "the controlled sinking" (of the barges), is expected to start late this afternoon. The goal is?to increase the water level of the Danube."

The river sill could raise the water by as much as 1 metre. (Reporting and editing by Alex Richardson; Anita Komuves, Krisztina than)

(source: Reuters)