India protests against Pakistan for collision of naval vessels at sea

India's Foreign Ministry said that on Wednesday it summoned Pakistan's top diplomat to lodge an angry protest against what it called "unacceptable conduct and unprofessional behavior" by Pakistani naval units which led to the collision of an Indian warship with a Pakistani warship.

It is the first time that the two nuclear-armed neighbors have been in open conflict since a four-day war last year, which raised fears of an even wider war.

Indian sources reported that the collision occurred on Tuesday 'in international waters', when a Pakistani warship was moving at high speeds towards a frontline Indian ship on a routine patrol mission in the northern?Arabian Sea, causing it to collide.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the impact was not significant, but Pakistan's behavior was "indirectly in violation" of an agreement signed between the two nations in 1991 governing military manoeuvres and troop movements.

According to the agreement, naval ships and submersibles from different countries must maintain a minimum distance of three nautical miles in order to prevent any accidents on international waters.

The Pakistani military and government?didn't immediately respond to an inquiry for comment.

The charge d'affaires of Pakistan was instructed to inform the Pakistani authorities that all military units must adhere to and respect the agreements between the two sides. This is to avoid a repeat of these incidents.

It said that the top Indian diplomat at Islamabad was also told to file a similar complaint with Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Since 2019, India and Pakistan have not had ambassadors in their respective capitals. Their missions are now led by a Charge d’Affaires.

Since 1947, when India gained independence from British colonial India, arch rivals India and Pakistan have fought 3 major wars. Two of these were fought over Kashmir. There have also been numerous armed clashes.

(source: Reuters)