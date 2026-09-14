Indonesian rescuers fight turbulent seas to find 129 passengers after a passenger ship capsizes

Officials say that hundreds of Indonesian rescuers, including the coastguard and navy, raced to board the passenger ship on Monday as they searched for the 129 people still missing. Six confirmed deaths were reported.

Rescue agency reported that the Virgo transport 8 ship, which was carrying 243 passengers, went missing early Sunday morning due to bad weather. The rescue agency has since rescued 108 passengers from the ship. It was traveling from Surabaya, East Java, to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan.

Mohammad Syafii said that the head of the national search and rescue agency, Mohammad Syafii stated that the search was hampered by the high winds, waves, and choppy waters on Monday.

Syafii said that the agency had deployed 622 personnel and 17 ships as well as five helicopters and an aircraft to search for missing passengers. He said that some of the ships had arrived, but it was hard for the rescuers on the ship to get inside.

He said that he would have also deployed personnel with underwater rescue skills, but the conditions at present do not permit it.

He said that while waiting for weather conditions to improve we are looking to hire more people with special skills. The death toll remains at six.

A video released by the rescue agency shows a large ship painted red and black capsized in rough blue water. The red underside of the ship is visible.

Near the capsized ship, two small boats each carrying people were seen floating in rough water.

Another official from the rescue agency said that the location of the capsized vessel is approximately 80 nautical miles (nearly 15 km) away from the Trisakti Port in Banjarmasin command centre.

Arianto Aridi, an official from the Indonesian Coast Guard, stated that the conditions were quite windy and made it difficult for (rescue) boats to dock.

Arianto stated that as of Monday afternoon, no one of the 129 people who are missing has been located. Rescuers have not yet been able to search for victims because of the weather.

THREE-METRE WAVE CRASHES INSIDE SHIP

Syafii stated that the weather conditions were very bad at the time of the incident, with waves up to three metres high crashing against the ship.

In good weather, it takes about five hours to get to the destination from Trisakti Port. However, in bad conditions this can take up to nine.

Edy Prakoso said that the ship leaning heavily to the starboard side was caused by strong waves hitting the port side.

Transport Minister Dudy purwagandhi stated that the capsized boat could hold 500 passengers and was therefore not overloaded.

The Java Sea, the waters that separate Indonesia's four most populous islands, Java, Sumatra Sulawesi, and Borneo, has been the scene of many of Indonesia's worst maritime disasters.

The number of maritime and air accidents in the area has led to a portion of the'sea' around the Masalembo Islands being referred as Indonesia’s Bermuda Triangle.

According to some estimates, the Tampomas II ship sank there in 1981, killing approximately 600 people. In 2007, there was also an air plane crash that killed more than 100 people in the same region.

Freddy Manuhua is anxiously waiting for news of his brother Stefiyansah in Surabaya since Sunday. He had been working as a keyboardist for the ship's show for two months.

He recalls taking his brother who was excited about his new position, to Surabaya Port last Saturday, before the vessel left for Banjarmasin.

He said, "I'll accept whatever happens. I would be grateful to see my brother again in any condition."

Indonesia uses ferries to travel between its 17,000 islands. Sea travel is cheaper and easier than flying but has been plagued by accidents.

Two passenger ferries were involved in separate fires last month. Six people died, five on Madura Island and one from Bali.

(source: Reuters)