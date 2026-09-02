Industry group claims that dry weather in East Kalimantan of Indonesia disrupts coal transportation

An industry group reported on Wednesday that the lowering of river water levels in Indonesia's Kalimantan is causing extreme dry weather, which has caused coal shipments to be disrupted.

Indonesia, which is the largest thermal coal exporter in the world, has been experiencing "super-El Nino" weather conditions that have exacerbated the wildfires and caused droughts on Sumatra, and Kalimantan. These are the two provinces where many of Indonesia's coal mining operations are located.

Local media reported in recent weeks that water levels on the Mahakam River have decreased. The Mahakam River is a major logistic?route that stretches for 980 km (608.94 mi). Data from Indonesia's Weather Agency showed that East Kalimantan had almost no rainfall in August.

Gita Mahyarani, executive director of the Indonesia Coal Miners Association on Borneo Island, said that some members in East Kalimantan have experienced difficulties with transportation because the river is low.

She said that these members were forced to limit the amount of coal loaded on barges in order to avoid grounding.

Gita explained that "the carrying capacity per trip will decrease, trip frequency will increase, and logistics costs will rise." The extent of this impact depends on each company's location and the sections of waterway they need to navigate.

The group doesn't know how much the condition of a river has affected volume.

Mursidi, a local port authority official, told the Kompas website on Wednesday that barges that can?typically transport 7,000 metric tonnes were forced to reduce their load to approximately 5,500 tonne.

He said that even though some barges reduced their load, they still had difficulty travelling upstream because of the lower water level.

(source: Reuters)