Industry groups claim that dry weather in Kalimantan disrupts the transport of coal and palm oil.

Industry groups reported on Wednesday that the extreme dry weather in Indonesia's Kalimantan is causing a disruption to?coal, palm oil and shipments as water levels at key rivers have receded.

Indonesia, which is the world's biggest thermal?coal exporter and palm oil producer, is experiencing "super-El Nino". This has caused a?drought in Sumatra, and Kalimantan - the home to many of Indonesia's palm oil and coal plantations - and intensified wildfires.

Local media reported in recent weeks that water levels in the Mahakam River, East Kalimantan's key logistic route spanning 980 km (608.94 mi), had been declining. East Kalimantan had almost no precipitation during August, according to data from Indonesia's national weather agency.

Gita Mahyarani, executive director of the Indonesia Coal Miners Association on Borneo Island, said that some members of the association in East 'Kalimantan have experienced difficulties with transportation due to low river levels.

She said that these members were forced to limit the amount of coal loaded on barges in order to avoid grounding.

Gita explained that "the carrying capacity per trip will decrease, trip frequency will increase, and logistics costs will rise." The 'extent of this impact varies by company depending on their location and which sections of waterway they must navigate.

The group has no idea how much the condition of river has affected the volume.

Mursidi, a local port authority official, told the?Kompas website that barges that can typically carry 7,000 tons of cargo were forced to reduce their load to approximately 5,500 tons.

He said that even though some barges reduced their load, they still had difficulty travelling upstream because of the lower water level.

Hadi Sugeng is an official of the Indonesia Palm Oil Association. He said that the Kapuas River, in West 'Kalimantan, also receded. This affected palm oil shipments by local planters.

According to data from the Agriculture Ministry, West Kalimantan is home to around 10% of Indonesian palm oil plantation land.

Hadi stated that around 40% of the province’s production is typically shipped along the Kapuas River. He added that local planters have been scrambling to find other transportation options, including trucks.

"Assuring trucking services can be a difficult task. It takes time. He said that we are worried that the storage facilities will be full. Transport costs have already increased.

The current storage tank capacity is?sufficient for palm oil that can't be transported. However, if disruptions continue until the end of the months, this could create problems for farmers as mills may not be able to accept their palm oil fruit.

(source: Reuters)